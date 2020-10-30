We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway took to Instagram to thank Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support after a secret visit to a London hospital.



Good Morning Britain presenter Kate’s husband Derek Draper was hospitalised in March after contracting coronavirus, and she and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with some frontline NHS workers to present them with a Pride of Britain Award for their hard work during the pandemic.

The Mirror reports that the Duke and Duchess were moved by Kate’s situation with Derek, who is still very ill in hospital, and told her that if it wasn’t for social distancing restrictions they’d like to give her a hug. They also added that she was “amazing” during this very difficult time.

Following the visit Kate, took to Instagram to thank the royals for their support, writing, ‘What an incredible honour to be beside @kensingtonroyal as they paid tribute to our extraordinary frontline @nhsengland and @nhsscotland heroes who have risked so much for us all in the fight against #covid_19.’

This week it was reported that Kate will front an ITV documentary about the pandemic, where she’ll talk about Derek’s story and meet with coronavirus survivors and NHS frontline workers to raise awareness of the virus.

A source told the Mirror, “Kate has been seen on GMB regularly talking about Derek and his ongoing battle against coronavirus and now she has decided to use her viewpoint to make a documentary. As well as looking at what she had gone through the programme will also speak to survivors of the disease, people on the frontline and economic experts who will give insight about the impact of coronavirus.”

The insider added, “The idea is to look at the virus and its impact in a number of different ways to show how it has affected so many people around the country.”