Kate Garraway shares devastating fact of husband Derek’s coronavirus battle

A devastating fact about Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle has been revealed.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband, Derek Draper, was taken into intensive care back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Six months has now passed since Derek was admitted into hospital – meaning he has been fighting the disease longer than any other UK patient.

According to reports, Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son William with Kate, is the UK’s longest-surviving coronavirus sufferer still receiving treatment in hospital.

Derek is also among an estimate of just five people in the world who have been hit so hard by the disease.

Kate was told by medical professionals that Derek may never fully recover from the damage the virus has had on his body and the former political advisor still remains in a state of limited consciousness.

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, but Kate was unable to spend the day with Derek because of hospital visiting hours.

Kate recently opened up on feeling “consumed with fear” by the heartbreaking situation.

“The heart of the family has been ripped out and we don’t know if we will ever get it back,” the telly star told You magazine.

Kate appeared alongside her colleague Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain last week, sharing an update on Derek’s state.

“Tough week with Derek. It has been a tough week but it’s Friday and we look forward,” Kate told colleague Ben and Lorraine Kelly, who was listening in via video link ahead of her morning telly slot.

“He’s still here and we keep smiling,” Ben kindly added.

“I’m sorry to hear it’s been a tough week Kate but we love having you on telly,” Lorraine said in support of Kate’s awful time.

During the instalment of the morning chat show, Kate was given a special message from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

“Kate, my very best wishes to you and to Derek, as always,” Gordon said in the footage.