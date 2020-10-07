We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has shared her heartbreak over Donald Trump's reaction to contracting coronavirus.

Last week it was confirmed that the President of the United States had tested positive for coronavirus but after just several days in hospital he returned to the White House.

Making a statement about his experience with the illness, President Trump urged US citizens to not be afraid of the deadly virus, saying, “Maybe I’m immune., I don’t know. I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate, whose husband Derek has been fighting coronavirus and the impact it has had on his body since March, shared her feelings of heartbreak and despair over Trump’s announcement.

“It is extraordinary,” she said live on air.

“It’s heartbreaking actually. So his attitude you could argue sanctioned the behaviour.Do you think at some level he knows that and thinks ‘I’ve just gotta carry on like this?’

“And there are children who have died, with their mums and dads not being allowed to see them, so why does he think it’s more important for him to get into that car?”

Kate has been told by doctors that Derek may never recover from the damage coronavirus has had on his body and it is thought he is one of just a few people in the world who have been hit so hard by the disease.

Mum-of-two Kate, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old Billy with Derek, recently criticised those flouting the government’s social distancing rules, urging people to take the virus seriously.

“I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, but your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, then of course I think you’re going to get frustrated,” she admitted.

“But, you know, it does make me tempted to show a picture of Derek in his current state, and say ‘You don’t want this in your life’. And you don’t know who it will affect and how, so, you know, stick to [the rules].”