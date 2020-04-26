We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed it’s been the “hardest time of her life” as her husband Derek Draper remains in a coma after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

The TV star shared an update on her husband’s condition via her Club Garraway Wellbeing website and said things are still “deeply critical”.

Kate said, “You may have seen over the last few week that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19.

“I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he’s still alive so there is hope.”

While she and their two children remain hopeful, the seriousness of the situation is still paramount.

She said, “It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life.”

Last week Kate’s Good Morning Britain co-host, Ben Shepherd, told fans Derek is in a coma – having spent weeks in intensive care.

Ben said, “She’s been able to speak with Derek in the evenings, in a coma. She’s been able to share music with him, talk to him.”

While Kate is no doubt struggling with the reality of the situation, she praised NHS workers for their tireless work as well as her own support network for keeping her going.

“Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers,’ the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It’s such a comfort. We must all stand together.”

The heartbreaking news comes just months after Kate and Derek announced they were going to renew their vows following her stint in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Now the main priority is Derek’s health. “We’d planned the wedding for the end of summer, but I don’t suppose we’ll be booking anything now because we don’t really know what we can do,” she told Fabulous magazine.

“The wedding is something wonderful to look forward to when this is all over. That’s what we’re trying to do – think of all the good things.”