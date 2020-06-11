We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed the special message she found from husband Derek Draper when she was packing his hospital bag.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, whose husband is in an intensive care coma following his life threatening battle with coronavirus, explained that discovered an old message written by Derek when she was packing a bag of his things for hospital.

Derek, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 10-year-old William with Kate, was admitted to hospital back in March after testing positive for Covid-19.

Almost three months on, Kate has confirmed that Derek is no longer fighting coronavirus but is suffering from long lasting damage caused by the disease, from which he may never recover.

Speaking on the heartbreaking situation in a brave interview, Kate shared a story of the moment she discovered an old card from Derek.

As she was packing a small suitcase with toiletries and clothes he would need in hospital, Kate made the sweet discovery, saying, “I opened it up and there was a card he’d written for me, which I’d read at the time. It says how much he loves me, how proud of me he is, and that he was feeling so good about us. It was just so romantic and it feels so odd reading it now he’s in this state.”

Doing her best to explain the feelings of anxiety and stress she is facing during the harrowing time, the telly star added, “You know that feeling, when you’re driving along and someone pulls out in front of you and your heart lurches, so you drive really cautiously for the next five minutes and then calm down? Well, it’s like you’re constantly in that heart lurch stage, without the calming down bit.”

Now, Kate’s close friend and colleague Susanna Reid has revealed that the family are hoping for a miracle to save Derek, who now “has damage everywhere” and is still in a coma.

‘She has such strength even to be able to put into words what she and their children are going through,’ Susanna wrote in her Daily Mail column.

‘Kate is hoping for a miracle in his recovery and for him to break through…