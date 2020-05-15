We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has shared an insight into how she and her children are getting on in lockdown as her husband battles coronavirus in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain host’s husband, Derek Draper, was taken into intensive care back in March when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Derek is in a critical state in hospital and while he is unresponsive, Kate has revealed she speaks to him and believes he can hear her and their two children, William and Darcey.

The telly host, who endured a stint in the Aussie jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year, told fans last night that she video calls Derek during the Thursday night clap for the NHS.

Kate also showed off the utterly adorable present Billy made for his dad.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Billy can be seen showing off a Lego model of his family, sweetly pointing out each character.

“That’s you,” he told Kate, “That’s grandma, that’s Darcey, that’s grandad and that’s dad on a stand because he is the main part.”

Captioning the heartwarming video, Kate shared her gratitude for the NHS staff helping to treat Derek and explained how she and the kids are staying connected to him.

‘So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! – ofcourse we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude,’ she penned.

‘Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts – you are superheroes.’

Our thoughts are with Kate, Derek and the family at this tough time.