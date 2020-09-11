We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed the heartbreaking way she and her husband Derek Draper are going to celebrate their anniversary.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her husband should have celebrated their 15 year wedding anniversary this week.

However, Derek is still in hospital following his admission to intensive care back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus and Kate was unable to visit him.

The former political advisor no longer has the virus but is battling the impact the disease has had on his health – something Kate says he may never recover from.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Kate told her telly colleagues her plans to visit her husband in hospital to mark their special milestone tonight.

Speaking to Ben Shephard, Kate said, “I am going to see him today, I have got a card to take in to read to him.

“I’m maybe going to go through all the cards he’s written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember.”

Sharing her hope that future anniversaries will be spent back in normality, Kate went on to add, “When I say ‘was’, it’s not like he’s not still here – he’s still here and hopefully he’ll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think.

“It will be strange reading to him because it would always be ‘love you always, Kate’ kind of thing but this time I have made more of an effort.”

Kate also revealed how she and her children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, spent the special day without their dad.

“We had him on Facetime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I’m here and we and the children raised a glass and said ‘Happy Anniversary’.”

This comes after Kate’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Caitlyn Jenner reached out to her in light of the tough time.

“I talked to her the other day and as soon as we got on the phone, that voice of hers, I was like ‘Oh my God, that voice of hers, it has a familiarity’,” Caitlyn, 70, said in a new interview.

“Kate, when she came home, her husband and coronavirus – it’s been a tragedy,” the reality star added.