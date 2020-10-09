We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed the special hobby that is helping her get through her husband Derek Draper's health battle.



Kate’s husband Derek was hospitalised back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus, remaining in intensive care in a coma for months.

Derek no longer has the Covid-19 virus but medical professionals are unsure if he will ever fully recover from the damage the disease has had on his organs.

It is also thought that Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy with Kate, is one of just a handful of people in the world who have suffered so greatly from the illness.

Derek has also spent the most time in hospital being treated for coronavirus than any other UK patients.

In light of the devastating scenario, Kate has revealed the calming activity she is using to help her fight through – explaining that gardening with her children has provided a sense of hope.

Speaking to Gardeners’ World about planting the first bulbs with her kids, Kate said, “It was rather sad because the radishes came, they’re one of Derek’s favourite vegetables, and we ate them and he still wasn’t better.

“So I then thought, we’ve got to go more long-term, planting things that were going to take longer to bear fruit.”

Hinting that she is hoping Derek will return home in the spring time in 2021, Kate added, “And I’d say, ‘Dad will be better by then’… And of course now that it’s been so long, we’ve got a huge basket of bulbs, so that when dad comes home, the place will be full of colour.

“When you’re living day-to-day on a knife edge, doing something that gives you a future just helps with a sense of progress, where there is actually none from the direct situation.”