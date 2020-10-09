Trending:

Kate Garraway reveals the special thing getting her through husband Derek’s coronavirus battle

Kate's shared her hopes for when Derek will return home
Caitlin Elliott
    • Kate Garraway has revealed the special hobby that is helping her get through her husband Derek Draper's health battle.

    Kate’s husband Derek was hospitalised back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus, remaining in intensive care in a coma for months.

    Derek no longer has the Covid-19 virus but medical professionals are unsure if he will ever fully recover from the damage the disease has had on his organs.

    It is also thought that Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy with Kate, is one of just a handful of people in the world who have suffered so greatly from the illness.

    I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs – I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling . Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest. But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com . And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort . #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers

    Derek has also spent the most time in hospital being treated for coronavirus than any other UK patients.

    In light of the devastating scenario, Kate has revealed the calming activity she is using to help her fight through – explaining that gardening with her children has provided a sense of hope.

    Speaking to Gardeners’ World about planting the first bulbs with her kids, Kate said, “It was rather sad because the radishes came, they’re one of Derek’s favourite vegetables, and we ate them and he still wasn’t better.

    “So I then thought, we’ve got to go more long-term, planting things that were going to take longer to bear fruit.”

    Hinting that she is hoping Derek will return home in the spring time in 2021, Kate added, “And I’d say, ‘Dad will be better by then’… And of course now that it’s been so long, we’ve got a huge basket of bulbs, so that when dad comes home, the place will be full of colour.

    “When you’re living day-to-day on a knife edge, doing something that gives you a future just helps with a sense of progress, where there is actually none from the direct situation.”