Piers Morgan reveals Kate Garraway is feeling hopeful about husband Derek’s coronavirus battle in emotional update

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March.

The Good Morning Britain’s host has temporarily stepped away from her role on the show in order to deal with the scary situation and look after her and Derek’s children Billy and Darcey.

Now, Kate’s telly colleague Piers Morgan has revealed that she has been left feeling hopeful by stories of people who have survived the virus.

During a GMB segment on the pandemic, Piers chatted to Jo, a woman who came close to dying from Covid-19.

“One of our colleagues, Kate Garraway, her husband’s been very critically ill now for a long period of time,” Piers told Jo’s doctor, Dr Wimbush.

“These sort of stories, I have to say, I think give Kate huge hope when she hears them and sees them, because you know she’s been in this very position that Clive [Jo’s husband] was in where you can’t see your loved one, you have to just muddle through I guess.

“Dr Wimbush, one of the hardest things about this is that there’s no usual personal contact either between loved ones, and their own family, as they are in critical condition fighting for their lives.

“They can’t go and see them. And you as the staff, trying to save them you can’t connect with the families in the way that you would like to. It’s all very disconnected.”

This comes after Kate revealed that she feels as though Derek, who is currently in a coma in an intensive care unit, can hear her speaking to him.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant told her social media followers how she and the children called Derek on FaceTime during Thursday night’s clap for carers.

‘We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout!

‘Of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude,’ Kate wrote.