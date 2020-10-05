We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway shared a moving image taken on her husband Derek Draper's hospital ward.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband has been in hospital since March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Derek was placed in intensive care and while he no longer has the Covid-19 virus, doctors are unsure if his body will ever recover from the damage caused by the disease.

It is also thought that Derek is one of only a few people in the world who have been hit so hard by the virus.

At the weekend, Kate shared a poignant message written on the wall of Derek’s hospital ward, posting it on her Instagram account to show her fans and followers.

The snap shows a whiteboard with a short but inspirational message written in colourful ink, urging people not to give up.

‘To all beautiful/handsome creatures. This is for you,’ the board read.

‘Don’t give up on this year. Keep fighting for the good. Keep showing up. Keep loving.

‘Keep giving back. Keep being kind. Keep being brave. Keep on caring.

‘Keep trying new things. Keep showing grace. Keep on.

‘The world needs you to believe in the good.

‘2021 is coming. Hold on.’

Admitting the heartfelt words on the whiteboard were helping her to push on through her heartbreaking situation, Kate penned, ‘Written on a white board on Derek’s ward to spur on staff and patients – not sure if have walked passed it before or its new, but definitely spoke to me today . Wonderful words as we brace ourselves for another week in these grim times- see you from 6 a.m on @gmb with a smile 😃.’

Kate recently admitted her wishes for Derek’s coronavirus battle to be a warning to those flouting social distancing rules.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last week, Kate, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old Billy with her husband, explained, “I have huge sympathy with people who are fed up with it.

“I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, you’re going to get frustrated.

“It does make me tempted to show a picture of Derek in his current state and say ‘you don’t want this in your life. You don’t know who it will affect and how.’ So stick to it.”