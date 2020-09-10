We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has shared another very sad update on her husband Derek Draper's health battle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter returned to her post on the ITV chat show today, having briefly stepped back from her role on the show to look after her husband and children.

Derek was taken into intensive care back in March after testing positive for coronavirus.

While he no longer has the COVID-19 virus, the former political advisor is still in hospital battling the devastating impact the disease has had on his body – something Kate has been told he may never fully recover from.

Speaking to her Good Morning Britain colleagues today, Kate shared the heartbreaking news that she and Derek should be celebrating their 15-year wedding anniversary.

Opening up to co-hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray, Kate said, “It’s actually Derek and I’s wedding anniversary today, unbelievably.

“15 years today – Richard and Hilary were there on the day, I think. But yeah, what an extraordinary thing.”

Explaining that she won’t be able to spend time with Derek to mark the special milestone, Kate went on, “I won’t be able to see him today. I kind of hoped he would but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visits. But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway.

“So yeah, it’s a tough day. But, he’s still here. There’s not a huge amount of change.”

Sharing her devastating hopes for Derek’s condition to change, Kate, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old William with her husband said, “It’s very strange when I haven’t seen you for ages [Susanna], and Adil I haven’t seen you for a couple of weeks either, and so much happens in that couple of weeks, there’s so many sort of seeming positives and plungings but actually when I see people again, it’s just the same.

“But you have to think, well at least he’s here with you. You have a flicker, and then you have a bad day, but you’ve just got to keep going really.”