Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper is facing "worrying" setbacks in his coronavirus recovery journey.

The Good Morning Britain host’s husband was admitted to intensive care back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Derek is still receiving medical care in hospital for the damage the virus has done to his internal organs and is thought to be one of just a handful of people in the world hit so hard by the disease.

Kate shares regular updates on Derek’s health battle and most recently revealed details of his ups and downs throughout recovery.

Speaking to her ITV colleague Susanna Reid, Kate shared an update on her own wellbeing as well as Derek’s, explaining her weather reporter co-star Laura Tobin had booked her a massage as a special treat.

“There are big ups and big downs, not big ups really, small improvements and worrying downs as well,” Kate said of Derek’s condition.

“But the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really.”

Sharing her sadness at how coronavirus restrictions mean she is the only person who is able to visit Derek in hospital, Kate, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old Billy with Derek, said, “It’s tough, it’s very hard.”

Derek’s parents and his daughter have not been able to see him since he was admitted to hospital almost eight months ago.

“You completely understand why hospitals have to do it, they have to protect those inside who may be recovering from Covid or maybe dealing with other serious conditions.

“But to do that, they have to decrease footfall, so Darcey hasn’t been able to see Derek, his mum and dad haven’t been able to see him for a long time now.

“The fact they live in Lancashire and that might go into tier two will have an effect because it will be very tough for them to argue the case to be able to visit. It is difficult.”