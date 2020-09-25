We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper has had a tough week in a sad update.

Kate Garraway shared another update on her husband Derek Draper’s health battle following his fight against coronavirus today.

The Good Morning Britain host appeared on the ITV show, opening up about her week with co-presenter Ben Shephard.

Former political advisor Derek was admitted into an intensive care ward back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

The illness has had a catastrophic on his body and doctors have warned Kate he may never fully recover from the damage it has caused.

Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son William with Kate, is one of the estimated five people in the world who has been impacted so badly by coronavirus.

“Tough week with Derek. It has been a tough week but it’s Friday and we look forward,” Kate told colleague Ben and Lorraine Kelly, who was listening in via video link ahead of her morning telly slot.

“He’s still here and we keep smiling,” Ben kindly added.

“I’m sorry to hear it’s been a tough week Kate but we love having you on telly,” Lorraine said in support of Kate’s hard time.

During the chat show, Kate was also given a lovely message from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who appeared on the morning programme and reached out to Kate to offer his support during the harrowing experience.

“Kate, my very best wishes to you and to Derek, as always,” Gordon said in the footage.

“I know how brave you are being.”

Responding to the poignant words, Kate thanked Gordon for his kindness, saying, “One of the things I have learned is Gordon is very private about good things he does – he is very public about his passions and the issues he cares about.

“I thank you personally for that. Thank you very much for that.”