Kate Garraway revealed her son Billy has been sleeping beside her husband Derek's bed throughout his coronavirus battle.



The Good Morning Britain Host’s husband was admitted to hospital back in March after testing positive for Covid-19 and was rushed into intensive care.

Kate confirmed last week that while Derek no longer has the coronavirus, the damage the disease has had on his body may be irreversible and that he is still critically ill and in a coma.

In a heartbreakingly honest interview, Kate opened up about how her and Derek’s children, Darcey, 14, and William, 10, are coping with the devastating situation.

The telly host confessed that Billy has been sleeping beside Derek’s empty bed in a play den made of blankets ever since he was taken into hospital.

Bravely opening up on her children’s bond with their father, Kate told The Sun, “Darcey is so like Derek. She always says, ‘I’m all Draper. There’s no Garraway in me’, but sometimes, I just watch both of them and think, ‘He’d be so proud’ or ‘Derek would have loved that’, and I then remember why he’s not able to enjoy it too.

“That’s the torture. He’s trapped at the moment, in a line between living and the uncertainty of recovery, and we’re trapped with that uncertainty as well.”

Detailing the hardships of spending time in their family home while Derek is fighting for his life, she added, “Derek always writes ‘R’ on the calendar for when it’s recycling day. His writing is all over it — then suddenly we turned the page for June and it just stopped because he hadn’t planned that far ahead.

“There are times when I can’t bear to look around this house. It’s full of things he’s chosen and we’ve chosen together, and when Darcey and Billy are with each other . . . there are moments as parents where you take pleasure because you see them do something, or change in some way, and that bonds you.”

Our thoughts are with Kate, Derek and their family during this extremely difficult time.