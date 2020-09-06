Trending:

Kate Garraway ‘consumed with fear’ as she shares heartbreaking update on husband Derek

The Good Morning Britain star's husband was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in March
Jenni McKnight
    • She returned to Good Morning Britain in July before announcing last month that she was taking a break to focus on her family.

    Kate Garraway is now gearing up for her return next week after sharing another heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Draper.

    Derek has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus back in March.

    He no longer has the virus but is suffering from the devastating impact the disease has had on his body.

    I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs – I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling . Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest. But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com . And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort . #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers

    Now, Kate has admitted there are moments when she’s ‘consumed with fear’ as her husband continues his fight in hospital.

    ‘We hope and believe he will come out of it but we just don’t know,’ the TV presenter told You magazine.

    ‘The heart of the family has been ripped out and we don’t know if we will ever get it back.’

    Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ – thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives – & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there – no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings – gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another – this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world – let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday

    Kate has tried to remain strong for their two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, and admitted she finds comfort in light-hearted moments that Derek – a ‘massive believer in silliness’ – would enjoy.

    ‘You need it to get through. So with the children I’d try to do things in a different way,’ she added.

    ‘We’d go and bounce on the trampoline for exercise and they’d laugh at how bad I was.’

    Earlier this week, Kate’s GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins opened up about the heartbreaking situation, sharing an update on Derek’s condition.

     

    Praising Kate and her children for how they’ve coped during the harrowing time, she said, ‘It’s been horrific for her and her family.

    ‘She’s been going through such a tough time and she’s continuing to go through a tough time. We don’t know what’s around the corner.’

    Speaking to OK! magazine, Charlotte explained how Kate’s Good Morning Britain colleagues are rallying to support her.

    ‘Everybody at GMB is there for her in whatever way she needs. I keep everything crossed that Derek is going to be okay.’