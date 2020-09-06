We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She returned to Good Morning Britain in July before announcing last month that she was taking a break to focus on her family.





Kate Garraway is now gearing up for her return next week after sharing another heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Draper.

Derek has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus back in March.

He no longer has the virus but is suffering from the devastating impact the disease has had on his body.

Now, Kate has admitted there are moments when she’s ‘consumed with fear’ as her husband continues his fight in hospital.

‘We hope and believe he will come out of it but we just don’t know,’ the TV presenter told You magazine.

‘The heart of the family has been ripped out and we don’t know if we will ever get it back.’

Kate has tried to remain strong for their two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, and admitted she finds comfort in light-hearted moments that Derek – a ‘massive believer in silliness’ – would enjoy.

‘You need it to get through. So with the children I’d try to do things in a different way,’ she added.

‘We’d go and bounce on the trampoline for exercise and they’d laugh at how bad I was.’

Earlier this week, Kate’s GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins opened up about the heartbreaking situation, sharing an update on Derek’s condition.

Praising Kate and her children for how they’ve coped during the harrowing time, she said, ‘It’s been horrific for her and her family.

‘She’s been going through such a tough time and she’s continuing to go through a tough time. We don’t know what’s around the corner.’

Speaking to OK! magazine, Charlotte explained how Kate’s Good Morning Britain colleagues are rallying to support her.

‘Everybody at GMB is there for her in whatever way she needs. I keep everything crossed that Derek is going to be okay.’