She may be the future queen consort, but for almost two years now, the Duchess of Cambridge has arguably been overshadowed by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

But now that Meghan and Harry have stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and will be spending most of their time in Canada, Kate has come into her own and her confidence is soaring, as reports our sister publication Woman’s Own…

Far from crumbling under the pressure, royal experts are now describing her and Prince William as the ‘perfect pair’ to keep the Royal Family afloat after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell decision…

Bold fashion choices

In recent weeks, Kate has shunned her plain, conservative outfits in favour of more adventurous prints and colours, such as leopard print and sequins.

And stylist Susie Hasler says that Kate’s eye-catching clothing choices represent a fresh start. ‘Choosing bold and eye-catching patterns is definitely a more daring choice for the duchess and it represents just how much her confidence has developed,’ she says.

‘Wearing patterns is a sign of self-assurance – and Kate can carry off everything, from edgy animal print, royal houndstooth, florals and chevrons. She seems to have really come into her own this year and found a new sense of confidence.’

Out of the spotlight

Ever since they got married in May 2018, it is the Sussexes who have been in the spotlight, rather than the Cambridges.

Late last year, Harry and Meghan released emotional clips from their ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey at the same time as Kate and William’s royal tour of Pakistan – and on the same day that Kate gave her first ever TV interview since officially becoming a royal.

Prince Charles also had a documentary airing at the same time, which got little media attention. A royal insider commented, ‘With William and Kate being in Pakistan, there’s been little press coverage on that because Harry and Meghan have taken the attention away.’

And while Kate recently took part in three engagements in the space of 24 hours, the Sussexes’ Instagram account shared pictures of an engagement Meghan had attended two weeks previously.

With Meghan and Harry stepping down and Prince Andrew withdrawing from royal duties after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, it’s down to the Cambridges to hold the royal fort.

Steadying the ship

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says, ‘After the Sussexes’ bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals, the monarchy’s future lies in the hands of William and Kate, and George and his siblings.

‘Of course, it always did. However, with Andrew in disgrace and unlikely ever to carry out royal duties again, this means 230 patronages need new royal patrons.’

He adds, ‘Harry and Meghan have said that they wish to continue their links to the roughly two dozen patronages he and she have. But given what has just happened, it is hard to predict the future with any certainty.’

And it seems the Queen is somewhat relying on them to maintain the royals’ reputation too, as Richard adds, ‘The institution’s hopes rest on William and Kate and they have the distinction of never putting a foot wrong. They are a dream team, the perfect pair to steady the very rocky ship of state.’

The couple have already stepped in for the Queen, when they hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit – and royal expert Robert Hardman says the duke and duchess ‘sailed through it’.

TV legend Judy Finnigan adds, ‘This immediate emergence of the couple, composed, charming and brimming with confidence, is surely no coincidence. Both looked as if the weight of the world had been lifted from their shoulders.’

It’s officially time to shine, Kate!