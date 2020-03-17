Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal new roles for important cause

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced exciting news as they have taken up new roles for an important cause.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram to announce that she and her former England captain husband have taken up roles as patrons to the charity Child Bereavement UK.

It comes after the couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in September, starred in a documentary detailing their life with Rio’s three children.

The former Manchester United player is father to 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and eight-year-old Tia, who he shared with his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who tragically passed away from cancer back in 2015.

After marrying late last year, Rio and now-wife Kate created a documentary, Becoming A Stepfamily, which follows how Kate became stepmother to the sportsman’s three children.

Announcing the exciting news that the couple are now working with important charity Child Bereavement UK, Kate shared a snap of her and Rio with a group of children who are supported by the charity with her more than one million followers.

Revealing the exciting news, she wrote alongside the snap, ‘Rio and I are honoured to have become patrons of @childbereavementuk.

‘As you saw in Becoming A Stepfamily, the charity helped us and our family so very much and we’ve gained so much as a family working with them.

‘We now hope to be able to continue to raise awareness of the charity’s phenomenal work supporting bereaved children and their families ❤️🙏🏻’.

The children’s charity also shared the lovely news, sharing a photo of Kate and Rio and writing alongside it, ‘We’re delighted that Kate & Rio Ferdinand have become Patrons of Child Bereavement UK following BBC1’s: Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily.

‘@rioferdy5 & @xkateferdinand said: “What we’ve gained from reaching out to Child Bereavement UK has been invaluable for our family. We’re delighted to raise awareness of the charity’s phenomenal work”’.

Congrats to the couple of their new roles!