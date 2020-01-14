Kate Wright has spoken about her future plans for children with her husband Rio Ferdinand, four months after their destination wedding.

The former TOWIE star explained that, while they’re hoping for kids in the future, they’re not in any rush to add to their brood just yet.

Speaking to Hello!, Kate revealed, “At the moment, we’re just enjoying married life and I’m getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will.

“I’ve enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy.”

At the moment, Kate is stepmum to Rio’s three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight. Their mother, Rebecca Ellison, and Rio’s first wife, passed away in 2015 aged 34, after a battle with breast cancer.

Kate has been open in the past that stepping in to the Ferdinand’s family life hasn’t always been easy, in particular getting to grips with caring for the young children.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, she explained that she’d often forget things in the beginning of her relationship with the kids.

She said, “Simple things like I forgot to cut their toenails. I was so busy trying to do everything perfectly and someone pointed out they needed their toenails cut.

“Or cooking. I couldn’t cook very well when I met Rio and the kids. I would burn everything. I would go, ‘Is it nice?’ and they would say, ‘Not really.'”

28-year-old Kate took a step back from her career in reality television after meeting Rio back in 2016, quitting the show The Only Way is Essex.

The couple tied the knot in October last year, with a picturesque beach ceremony in Turkey.