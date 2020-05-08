We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer Katherine Jenkins has taken to social media to speak about what an 'honour' it was to perform in an 'empty' Royal Albert Hall.

A performance by the Welsh mezzo-soprano will be shown online tonight, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Katherine will take to the stage to perform some wartime classics – including a virtual duet with Dame Vera Lynn.

The performance – which has been pre-recorded – will show the 39-year-old in the closed London venue, which usually holds more than 5,000 people. Her concert will be available to watch on the Royal Albert Hall YouTube channel at 6pm.

Katherine shared a video on Instagram, outlining details of the upcoming performance.

She said, ‘For the first time in its 150 year history, I’m going to be doing a concert within The Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.

‘Completely closed, empty, isolated, and it’s going to be a one-off to bring everybody together for VE Day.

‘And to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

‘It’s really, really exciting for me as you probably know, the Albert Hall is my favourite venue in the entire world so to get the honour to do this is really, really exciting.

‘I’m going to be singing lots of wartime songs and things to sort of bring us all together at this important time.’

Many of her 97,000 followers were quick to comment on the post, expressing their excitement for the event.

One gushing fan replied, ‘I’m sure this is going to be fabulous.’

While another added, ‘I know I’m going to cry my way through this.’

Someone else wrote, ‘Sounds beautiful Katherine – like you! Can’t wait.’

Speaking ahead of tonight’s concert, Katherine said, ‘We must do all we can to suitably honour this momentous day to the best of our abilities under the circumstances and we hope the nation will help us with that.

‘I hope that you all enjoy and sing-a-long! It has been a day to remember.’