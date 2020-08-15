We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Liar actress, Katherine Kelly, has called it quits with her husband of seven years

The 40-year-old was pictured earlier this week packing up her belongings and putting them in a removal fan as the couple sell their London pad.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that the couple – who share two daughters, Orla, six, and Rose, three – have separated. “Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate.

“They see it as a positive move for both of them and the separation is completely amicable.”

Katherine married her Australian beau, Ryan Clark, in Las Vegas back in 2013 – two years after meeting.

She is moving back up north to her hometown of Barnsley to be close to family and friends.

While the pair plan on going their separate ways, the insider insisted they are on “great terms”.

“It’s tremendously sad that it hasn’t worked out, but their decision to split wasn’t a rash one and their relationship isn’t a victim of the recent lockdown.

“They’ve thought about the future of their family long and hard and know that this is the best decision. They’re on great terms and constantly in touch discussing their kids.”

Having quit the cobbles back in 2012, Katherine has since appeared on shows such as Gentleman Jack, Mr Selfridge and Cheat. And has no plans on returning to the soap.

On why she wouldn’t reprise her role as Becky McDonald, Katherine said, “I’ve been asked this question so many times, that I actually think about it very deeply. I think that even though it was left open, it would be hard for her to go back.

“She couldn’t go back looking like she did. I think it would be a let-down. I think some things are better left as they are.”