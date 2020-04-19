Katie Holmes shares sweet photo of daughter Suri for her 14th birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Holmes has shared a sweet message on social media to mark her daughter’s 14th birthday.



The 41-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to wish her daughter, Suri, a very happy birthday.

The star posted a picture of a handmade banner made up of different types of flowers and a doll, along with the message ‘Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!’

Katie also shared a second snap of Suri wearing a flower crown at a table which looks to have a birthday cake box on it, along with the caption, ‘Birthday vibes.’

The outpouring on social media is unusual for the American actress, who rarely posts photos with her teenage daughter – who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Speaking about Suri earlier this year, Katie told InStyle that she had reached an age where she is developing her own likes and dislikes.

She said, ‘I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.’

Katie also revealed that Suri is past the ‘girlie stage’ and is now trying out new passions.

She said, ‘She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, “Okay, I’m going to try the next thing.” She’s very focused and a hard worker.’

The star also spoke about how Suri was photographed a lot as a small child.

She added, ‘I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little.’

We can’t believe how grown-up Suri looks!