Katie Piper has now opened up about how dealing with the trauma has helped cement her faith in God.

The TV star confessed that she believes it’s ‘God’s plan’ that she has landed her new role as a presenter on BBC’s Songs of Praise.

‘Without sounding too clichéd, I do feel kind of for me it’s God’s plan and that’s something I’ve always believed in,’ she said.

‘I am not out there to change every follower I have into a Christian but I would like to share the positive impact it’s had on my life.’

‘Without sounding clichéd, make it cool… not dismiss it as something that might be out of date or old fashioned and make it accessible.

‘There’s nothing uncool about having faith, it’s nothing embarrassing. I am not embarrassed,’ she added to The Mirror.

‘What other people think of me is none of my business and I have grown up in my adult life with people trolling my appearance, saying negative things about me online, to my face, behind my back and I’ve learnt to disconnect and not seek the approval of strangers, it’s not valid.’

In 2008, Katie was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend, which left her face with severe burns. She is also partially blind in one eye as a result of the attack.

Since her attack, Katie has undergone 300 operations and launched the Katie Piper Foundation, a charity that supports those living with burns and scars.

She has written several books over the years, including 2011 book Beautiful, her autobiography that details the acid attack ordeal and how she fought back.

Katie is now mother to two daughters, Penelope and Belle, with her husband Richard Sutton, who she married in 2015.