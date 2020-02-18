‘Heart broken’ Katie Price announces she is leaving social media

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has announced that she is leaving social media.

The TV personality took to her Instagram page to announce to her over two million followers that she will be taking a break from social media.

Announcing the news in both a post on her page and in her Instagram story, the model wrote in a statement, ‘I’ve decided to take a break from this horrible media world.

‘I’m absolutely heart broken.. I’m having a dramatic change in my life for the better. I don’t want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family & friends or my exes.

‘This has all got to stop!’ added Katie, finishing, ‘I’ll be back when I’m ready’.

Fans rushed to support the star, leaving her thousands of comments in just an hour.

‘Look after yourself KP,’ wrote one fan. ‘And remember you have beautiful children who need there mummy. Everything else is irrelevant’.

‘Feelings pass and things will get better,’ added another, ‘you have been strong for so long and you need to continue for your beautiful family. Take time enjoy your family. ❤️’.

‘Good for you,’ commented another. ‘Take care @officialkatieprice and look after your beautiful family 💋❤️’.

Another fan wished, ‘Every credit , I hope all goes well your loved so much and still a great mum ❤️’, while one added, ‘Well said Katie, you focus on you and your gorgeous family x’.

Others wrote, ‘Good for you Katie yourself and your family are all that matters xx’, ‘Keep positive Katie always been a inspiration of mine ❤️’, ‘Good for you…. live the best life you can and want ❤️’, ‘♥️ Hope it does you the world of good!’ and ‘you will be missed ❤️❤️💋💋😍😍😍😍’.

Let’s hope Katie gets the rest and recuperation that she needs.