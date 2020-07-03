We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrities have come together to sign a petition to ban puppy imports.

Katie Price and Sue Perkins are among a growing number of celebrities that have signed a petition to end puppy imports.

Katie, 42, who is an animal lover, has shown her support for a ban on puppy imports following the recent death of Molly-Mae Hague, 21, and Tommy Fury’s, 21, Pomeranian pooch Mr Chai who died just 6 days after being delivered from Russia.

UPDATE – After dog lover Lucy Parkinson created the government e-petition on reading about Mr Chai’s death and with the support of Marc ‘the TV vet’ Abraham (who successfully introduced Lucy’s Law banning the 3rd party sale of puppies in England) we can reveal the petition now has 100,000 signatures, meaning it WILL be debated in Parliament.

A Government e-petition, which specifically references Mr Chai’s tragic death, was shared on Twitter by vet Marc Abraham and then retweeted by several celebrities including Ricky Gervais.

Marc’s tweet read: ‘NEW PETITION: Ban the exploitative import of young puppies for sale in UK’ In light of the recent high profile case of ‘Mr Chai’ puppy passing away just 6 days after arriving in UK, please all sign & share this important petition thanks.’

The petition has been signed by 34,000 people in the first few days and has now smashed it’s target.

Among the celebrities who have added their names are; Pete Wickes, Olivia Buckland, Olivia Attwood, Paige Thurley, Eyal Booker and Saffron Barker.

The petition states: ‘Plenty of dogs from UK breeders & rescues need homes. Transporting young pups long distances is often stressful, before being sold for ridiculous prices to unsuspecting dog-lovers.

‘Government must adjust current laws, ban this unethical activity on welfare grounds & protect these poor animals ASAP.

‘The recent tragic case of a puppy dying just 6 days after being delivered from Russia has exposed a completely legal but immoral route to market for pups bred hundreds of miles away & sold away from their mums.

‘Who’s actually inspecting these breeders & transportation conditions?

‘Selling imported pups like this is cruel & appears to contradict the Government’s own advice to always physically “see puppies interacting with their mothers in their place of birth” as with Lucy’s Law in England.’

To sign the petition click here