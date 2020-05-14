We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price is celebrating staying sober for three months after checking in to rehab to face her demons earlier this year.

Katie checked in to the Priory to get help back in January and she is reaping the rewards of the treatment already.

She told The Sun, ‘I want everyone to see this is for real, not another come back come back – I am back. ‘After giving birth to my five beautiful children this is the most empowering feeling in the world.’

And Katie’s publicist explained, ‘Katie has passed both a drug and alcohol test with no traces of either in three months.

‘Katie is not only is determined to make the changes but to stick to them, no more second chances – Katie’s had a real wake up call.’

And added, ‘Katie has journeyed a long way since being admitted to the Priory. She has addressed her greatest fears, the demons that haunted her and is growing into a strong independent woman – ready now to face life’s demands and challenges.’

And her supporters are proud. One wrote, ‘Yes my girl!! It’s been a long road and journey but I’m so amazed each day by your strength and determination. Best I’ve known you yet! So so proud x’

What has Katie Price been doing during lockdown?

Katie has been making good use of her lockdown time by getting some much needed fresh air.

She wrote, ‘It’s the beginning of week 8 of this lockdown and I am looking forward to being able to spend a little more time outdoors. ⁣⁣How’s everyone doing? Sending you all some virtual love. We will get through this.⁣ Stay Safe.’

And she’s been caring for eldest son Harvey, 17, who has been isolating with her.

Katie has struggled with not being able to see her mum but on her show My Crazy Life, Katie was filmed visiting her mum’s home and standing in the garden to have a chat through the window while keeping to social distancing rules.