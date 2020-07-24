Katie Price criticised by animal rights activists as details of new puppy’s tragic death emerge

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Animal rights activists have blasted Katie Price after tragic details of new puppy's death emerge.

Katie Price bought the puppy earlier this month as a gift for eldest daughter Princess’ 13th birthday. But it was reported yesterday that Rolo, a French bulldog, had died in “tragic” circumstances.

Animal rights activists have now weighed in on the puppy’s death after it emerged the French bulldog suffocated in an electric-powered armchair.

The mum-of-five is believed to have been out of the room when Rolo got caught in the mechanism of the chair and died instantly, according to a report in The Mirror. Katie’s younger daughter Bunny is reported to have found the puppy.

Katie is then thought to have contacted the Cheshire-based breeders JRC Bullies, where she acquired the dog, to tell them the tragic news. She was reportedly packing bags in the other room.

A spokesperson for the breeders told The Mirror that they were “heartbroken” over Rolo’s death.

“We told Katie not to leave a small puppy on its own. We can’t believe that the puppy was left unattended as we had left strict instructions,” they told the paper.

The sad death of Rolo comes as another tragic loss in Katie’s life: her beloved Alsatian, Sparkle, died in February after being hit by a car on the road outside her Surrey family home.

Another of Katie’s dogs, Queenie, had previously died after being hit by a pizza delivery van. One of her horses was also killed in a crash.

Following the latest loss, animal rights activists are calling for an RSPCA investigation into the reality star.

“Katie must not be allowed to acquire any more animals,” Director of animal rights group PETA, Elisa Allen, told The Mirror.

“At least three dogs and one horse have died on her watch in the last few years alone.”

A heartbroken Princess paid tribute to her puppy in a heartfelt Instagram post. “U meant everything to me miss u already,” the teen wrote alongside a picture gallery of the pup. She tagged her mother, her little brother Junior, her father Peter Andre and the puppy’s breeder in the post.

Rolo’s breeder, JCR Bullies, have since asked people to stop sending them “hate comments” on social media.