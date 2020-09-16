We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price shared a snap of lookalike daughter Princess, 13, as she recreated her look wearing make up and fake eyelashes.

Katie Price took to Instagram to gush about her daughter Princess, sharing a photo of her all dolled up.

The teenager has wasted no time in getting to grips with how to apply make up, recreating a look on both herself and make up artist friend Zoe James.

Katie uploaded the snap and captioned it, ‘My gorgeous @officialprincess_andre did @zoejamesmua makeup and her own they are both beautiful inside and out.’

On Zoe’s Instagram, Princess explained her handy work, “There was no foundation, it was just mascara, little bit of eyeshadow, blush and some lipgloss! She doesn’t need make-up but was fun for Tik Tok!”

Looking for things to do, Princess had her first make up lesson three weeks ago as Zoe uploaded a snap of them together in training and captioned it, ‘When my fav girl @officialprincess_andre had a make up lesson! She did my make up here how amazing isit! X

Having spent most of the year being homeschooled, fans couldn’t be more complimentary of Princess’ work. One wrote, ‘You done a amazing job you should be proud of yourself.You have many talents.’

Another was shocked at her talents and wrote, ‘How has princess done her makeup and I can’t even do my own.’

Meanwhile Katie’s make up artist Zoe has been experimenting using cola cans as rollers to give the former glamour model’s hair added bounce.

It comes as Katie revealed TV plans after hinting that she had spend the day in meetings and announced her and boyfriend Carl Wood’s own YouTube show.

She posted, ‘Had a great day of filming and meetings … exciting future and exciting tv show with @carljwoods and our you tube channel starting end of this week wooo follow our @adventuresofkatieandcarl’