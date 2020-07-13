Katie Price confirms son Harvey has been rushed into intensive care

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has confirmed her son Harvey has been rushed into hospital and is being treated in intensive care.

The former glamour model, whose 18-year-old son has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and partially blind, took to social media to update her fans on the situation.

‘I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable,’ she wrote.

It has been reported that Harvey was rushed to hospital after his temperature shot up to a dangerously high 42 degrees while he was also struggling to breathe.

A source, who is said to be one of Katie’s close friends, told The Sun, “Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

“She’s been here before, but this time it’s far more serious.

“She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

Katie recently shared her fears of Harvey having a heart attack because of his weight.

The TV star opened up about the risk after Harvey experienced chest pains at his sister Princess’ 13th birthday party.

“When Harvey went into hospital, I feared the worst. I always do,” Katie said.

“The doctors have told me he’s at high risk of having a heart attack. He’s 27½st, wears 5XL clothes and he gets out of breath walking up the stairs. So of course I panicked.”

Katie spent the majority of the coronavirus lockdown shielding with Harvey in order to lessen the risk of him catching the virus.

Meanwhile, she was unable to see her other four children, Princess, Junior, Jett and Bunny, who spent the period with their dads, Peter Andre and Keiran Hayler.

Katie’s ex husband Peter Andre took to social media to send his love to Harvey, sharing a post to tell the world he is praying for his former stepson.

Katie’s 15-year-olds son Junior also shared a kind comment in honour of his older brother, writing, ‘Love you big bro ❤️🙌🏽.’