Katie Price’s teenage son Harvey has officially been made an ambassador for an autism awareness and anti bullying charity.

Harvey is Katie’s eldest child and suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, a condition that impacts his sight as well as Prader–Willi syndrome. He is also on the autism spectrum.

It’s been confirmed that the 17-year-old is the new face of Anna Kennedy Online, a charity that campaigns against online bullying.

Announcing the great news on social media, founder Anna Kennedy shared a photo of herself posing beside Harvey and Katie.

Captioning the photo, Anna wrote, ‘I am pleased to announce that Harvey Price is now one of my Charity Ambassadors and joined the AKO family. Welcome Harvey 🙂 💜🐸 #autism #charity #fridayfeeling.’

Of course, plenty of Harvey’s fans commended him for his big achievement.

‘Aahh well done Harvey! 🙌🙌😘,’ one wrote.

‘What a precious angel 😊❤️ well done Harvey!! 🙂,’ praised another.

Meanwhile, former glamour model Katie took to Instagram herself to post a video clip of Harvey urging online trolls to stop bullying.

Katie has long been an advocate for stomping out social media trolling and has been fighting to make it illegal for several years.

Last year the reality telly star even managed to gain the support of MPs on Harvey’s Law, in order to make online trolling a criminal offence, following the racist, hateful abuse targeted at her son.

In the sweet video, Harvey can be seen holding up a poster reading, ‘Give us a break! Bullying is WRONG. End of.’

He then goes on to say, “Please don’t be horrible to Harvey.”

Katie then chips in, “What don’t we do to other people?’ before Harvey adds, “Not be horrible to Harvey, not be naughty, not bully people.”

‘My Harvey @officialmrharveyprice is my life nobody will ever break our bond 💕💕,’ Pricey penned beside the upload.