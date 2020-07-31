Katie Price reveals she won’t be able to walk for up to six months after horrific accident

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has been pictured in a wheelchair after a horrific accident that saw her break both of her feet while holidaying in Turkey.





The glamour model and reality TV star shared a picture of her bandaged feet to Instagram on Thursday evening; confirming to fans that she will be unable to walk for three to six weeks, and will need pins in her feet.

The accident happened on Wednesday at the Land of Legends theme park in Belek, Turkey. Katie is reported to have jumped off a wall at the theme park and fractured both of her heels in the process.

Katie captioned the painful looking picture, ‘Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet, I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months, @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me ❤️❤️ #reallove #bestgentleman #wordscantdecribemyloveforhim #hismyworld.’

Katie and boyfriend Carl Woods travelled to Turkey earlier this week, with two of Katie’s five children, Junior and Princess Andre.

Katie opted to leave eldest son Harvey, 18, at home following recent health complications.

A spokesperson for the star told the Daily Mail that Katie is likely to cut her holiday short and return to the UK for further treatment.

“I can confirm Katie has incurred an injury,” the representative told the paper. “It was sustained by her own doing when visiting a family amusement park with her children, Carl and friends.”

The horrific accident comes as another blow in what has been a difficult few months for the glamour model.

Son Harvey was rushed to intensive care earlier this month following breathing difficulties and a dangerously high temperature.

Harvey was born with the complex genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome, and is autistic and partially blind. Katie spent the majority of lockdown shielding with her eldest son in order to lessen the risk of him catching the virus; while Junior and Princess stayed with their dad, Peter Andre, and step-mum Emily.