Katie Price has revealed she's keeping her three wedding dresses so daughters Princess and Bunny can wear them when they get married.

The mum-of-five, to sons Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Jett, six, and daughters Princess, 12, and Bunny, five, has revealed her sentimental secret after she was spotted mowing the lawn in a wedding gown earlier this week.

‘I still have my wedding dresses, all safely packed away. My dream would be to re fashion one of them for Princess or Bunny’s big day. It is traditional,’ she told The Sun.

But the former glamour girl acknowledged how tricky it might be to persuade her girls to get on board with the sentimental thought.

She added, ‘Somehow I don’t think Princess or Bunny would be up for that. Lovely thought, though.’

Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Amanda Holden who wore her wedding gown in the garden to mow the grass, Katie is said to have borrowed a friend’s gown to recreate her own lawn snaps.

‘Amanda Holden eat your heart out. Only Amanda can make a wedding dress look so at home in the garden.’

She added, ‘I don’t think we’ll see Alan Titchmarsh in one anytime soon, but I would love to dare him to do it.’

A source explained, ‘She borrowed it from a friend – there’s no need to get excited that she’s about to walk down the aisle again!’

Who has Katie Price been married to?

Katie has had three failed marriages under her belt – Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

The first, a £1m do, took place in 2005 to Peter, but the pair split in 2009. Keen to tie the knot again, her whirlwind wedding to Alex took place in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. And just a year later, Katie tied the knot with Kieran in 2013 in a ceremony reportedly costing just £10,000.