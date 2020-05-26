Katie Price admits she wishes she stayed married to Peter Andre as she denies cheating claims

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has admitted she wishes her marriage to Peter Andre had lasted, explaining she wanted to stay together when they split back in 2009.

The former glamour model, who met the Aussie pop star in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in 2004, confessed that she wanted to stay married to her first hubby for life.

Speaking on the cheating claims surrounding their break up, the mum-of-five, who shares Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with the Mysterious Girl hit maker said, “We had the issues with Pete. I was accused of getting off with a guy and someone told him that a paper had pictures of it.

“I was like ‘I haven’t!’ It’s been 10 years and the so-called pictures have never come out.

“Why? Because it didn’t happen. So that was the split. I would have stayed married to the first one. I believe in getting married and staying with them forever,” she told new! magazine.

Telly presenter Peter has since found love with NHS doctor Emily, who he married back in 2015.

The couple share two little ones, Amelia and Theo, and live together in a lavish Surrey mansion.

Meanwhile, Katie has suffered a string of failed romances and confirmed her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year.

Kieran and Kate share son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, five.

Katie recently opened up about finding the coronavirus lockdown a struggle, after being unable to see her children and mum, while isolating with her first born, Harvey, who has various disabilities.

“Harvey is one of those who are at a high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven’t been able to see my other kids,” she said last month.

“‘It’s hard, but I’ve got FaceTime. In that respect I’m struggling – it’s been a month since I’ve seen them. But I can’t risk Harvey.”