Katie Price reveals sad death of daughter Princess’ puppy in ‘tragic accident’

Katie Price and her family were left devastated yesterday following the death of new puppy Rolo.

The mum-of-five bought the puppy earlier this month as a gift for eldest daughter Princess’s 13th birthday.

However, it is reported that Rolo the French bulldog has died in a “tragic accident” at the Price family home in Surrey.

“Rolo was found dead by Harvey’s carer and they had to phone Katie to break the news,” a source told The Sun.

“Katie is devastated and heartbroken and had to call Princess and break the news. Everyone’s in floods of tears.

“It was a tragic accident nobody could have foreseen – it’s no-one’s fault, but Katie can’t stop crying,” the insider revealed.

Princess paid tribute to her puppy in a moving Instagram post writing, “U meant everything to me miss you already.”

The sad news comes just days after Katie treated her daughter to a shopping spree for the family’s newest addition. In a video posted to her popular YouTube channel, Katie is seen shopping at a pet shop with a delighted Princess.

Despite belonging to Princess, Rolo lived exclusively at the Price household because Peter Andre’s wife Emily is allergic to dogs.

The loss of Rolo comes as another tragic loss in Katie’s life, following the death of her beloved Alsatian Sparkle back in February.

It also follows the devastating news that Katie’s son Harvey had been admitted to intensive care earlier this month. After a gruelling ten days in hospital, Harvey was discharged on Tuesday afternoon. Despite Harvey suffering from a high temperature and difficulty breathing, doctors determined it was not Covid-19.

Katie has also revealed her struggle with being separated from her terminally ill mum throughout lockdown. Suffering from a terminal lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Amy Price was given a five-year prognosis back in 2017.

Katie has spent the majority of her lockdown shielding at home with 18-year-old Harvey, while her other four children, Princess, Junior, Jett and Bunny isolated with their dads, Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

Peter revealed his own disappointment at not being able to buy Princess a dog for her birthday.

“It’s every dad’s dream to get their daughter a puppy for their 13th birthday but Emily is so allergic to dogs I don’t think it’s going to be possible,” he wrote in his New magazine column. Instead, he and Emily gifted Princess a pair of dwarf rabbits.