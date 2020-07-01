We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price's son Harvey was rushed to hospital this week, after suffering chest pains that felt like "pins and needles".

The 18-year-old, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, fell ill at his sister Princess’ 13th birthday party on Monday, causing Katie to call an ambulance for him.

Katie has now detailed exactly what happened, and how she knew her son needed urgent care, on her YouTube channel.

In a video, she explained how Harvey had been suffering from continuous chest pains throughout the day, but he’d struggled to explain exactly how he was feeling.

He eventually told his mum that the pain was so bad, it felt as though there were needles being pushed into his chest, which is what caused her to call the ambulance.

Speaking to camera, Katie said: “I called an ambulance, because obviously, Harvey has got complex needs anyway.”

A sleepy-looking Harvey, lying down on the sofa, added: “I feel good, and of course, I am so happy to be home.”

Once Harvey was seen by doctors, they ran some tests and found there was nothing to worry about, and that the pain may have been the result of pulling a muscle in his sleep.

Finishing on a lighter note, Katie said: “We’re home, safe and sound. Now all I have to worry about is Princess and her new puppy.”

As well as Prader-Willi syndrome, Harvey also suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness and affects his growth. He is also autistic, has an under-active thyroid and has been diagnosed with diabetes.

Last year, Katie decided to send him to live at a residential care home after she struggled to cope, but he often comes home, mainly on weekends and in the school holidays, and she’s been looking after him in lockdown.