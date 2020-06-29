Katie Price’s son Harvey rushed to hospital for ‘urgent medical care’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price’s son Harvey has been rushed to hospital for ‘urgent medical care’.

The 18-year-old, who suffers from autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after becoming unwell at his younger sister’s Princess’s 13th birthday party.

Katie is said to have called an ambulance for her son, who she shares with estranged ex Dwight Yorke, after he presented worrying symptoms that required “urgent medical attention”.

“Harvey has been taken to a local hospital for tests,” a representative for Katie told The Sun. “He wasn’t feeling well yesterday and has today has presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

“Katie recognised the signs and knew when to call an ambulance. He’s expected to be discharged later today.”

Earlier today, mum-of-five Katie took to her Instagram account to wish her eldest daughter Princess a very happy birthday with a touching message that she wrote to the teenager, who turns 13 today.

‘Happy Birthday to my absolute world Princess 💗⁣,’ she wrote alongside a video compilation of lovely photos.

⁣

‘My first baby girl turning a teenager. She literally is me in EVERYWAY. Words are not enough to describe how much I love you! ⁣

‘She is now 13 and has been dying to have her own Instagram account so here it is @officialprincess_andre 💕💕💕’.

Katie shares Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre, who she met when the pair took part in reality competition I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here back in 2004.

Together they share Princess and older son Junior, whose recent birthday party the TV star shared a clip of just yesterday.

In the clip the family, including Katie’s younger two children Jett and Bunny, who she shares with ex Kieran Hayler, can be seen celebrating and singing happy birthday, while Harvey is playing the tune of the celebratory song on a keyboard.

We hope young Harvey recovers soon and can return home with his family safe and well ❤️