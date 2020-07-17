We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price's eldest son Harvey is said to be still "seriously ill" in hospital after suffering symptoms connected to his "complex" health condition.

The 18-year-old, who was rushed to hospital for the second time last weekend, after his temperature hit a high of 42 degrees and he had difficulty breathing.

But after routine tests, it’s understood he has not tested positive for Coronavirus but continues to be treated by medical staff.

A source close to the family told Sun Online, ‘Harvey’s a fighter and being very brave, but he’s not out of the woods yet.’

‘He’s still very seriously ill and could be in intensive care for weeks yet. His health issues are so complicated that everyone wants to make sure everything is treated.’

Katie has been able to FaceTime him from his hospital bed but is concerned for her son.

The insider added, ‘It’s heartbreaking for Katie.’ The star is also mum to sons Junior, 15 and Jett, six, and daughters Princess, 13, and Bunny, five.

A rep for Katie added, ‘Harvey remains as a patient in ICU and is expected to be in hospital for a little while yet.’

It comes as the youngster recently celebrated turning 18 with his family at their home and he first fell ill after celebrating sister Princess’s 13th birthday. after which he complained of “pins and needle” type pains in his chest and was sent home after being diagnosed with a chest infection.

Katie updated fans on her Instagram with this post, she wrote, ‘Hey everyone thank you again for your messages means a lot to me . I’ve left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care & medical condition remains complex . I love him so much, he is so brave and fighter.’