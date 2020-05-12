We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price's son Harvey is said to be in talks to have his own YouTube channel during lockdown.

The teenager, who turns 18 soon, already has a large Instagram following and his music talents have become a hit on his mum’s My Crazy Life show.

And according to insiders, Katie is in talks with Ed Fuller at Proseeders – the influencer marketing agency behind her TV comeback – for Harvey to get his own platform to showcase his own talents and his close bond with his mum Katie.

‘They’re thinking of calling it Harvey’s Place but the name could change down the line,’ a source told The Sun.

The firm has worked with stars including Jay Z, Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble.

Meanwhile Katie continues to be amazed by her son’s progress, after he was born with various health conditions including Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie previously said, ‘I was told Harvey would never be able to do anything, walk – talk – see because of his illnesses, Harvey never ceases to amaze me – nothing holds Harvey back.’

Harvey also showed off his creative side when his drawings of the Gatwick Express – his favourite train journey – made it onto the walls of the station.

His keyboard skills have also made him a star of Autism’s Got Talent.

Where are Katie Price’s other kids?

Katie, who is self-isolating with Harvey, has become his full-time carer again. But her other four children have been staying elsewhere. Junior, 14 and Princess, 12 have been locked down with dad Peter Andre, while Jett, six and Bunny, five, are staying with their dad Kieran Hayler and his fiancee Michelle Penticost.

Katie, who recently took a break from social media, is back on Instagram but has a new outlook following her brief stay in rehab.