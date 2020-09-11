We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has announced she is teaming up with boyfriend Carl Woods for a very exciting project.

The reality star and her new beau announced that they are set to launch their very own YouTube channel, so that Pricey fans can get even more low-down on her life.

Katie is mum to Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven and Bunny, six, and has revealed she has been busy planning the online venture – prepping to launch a channel called the Adventures of Katie and Carl.

She uploaded a snap to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Had a great day of filming and meetings … exciting future and exciting tv show with @carljwoods and our YouTube channel starting end of this week wooo follow our @adventuresofkatieandcarl.’

The star celebrated the great news last night with a meal out at Shaka Zulu London, where they made a red carpet appearance together.

She uploaded a snap taken from the night and penned a sweet caption, reading, ‘Me and my forever love eating at @shakazululdn tonight @carljwoods’ but fans are concerned Katie is rushing too quickly into love.’

Lots of Katie’s followers took to the comment section to criticise her for stepping out with another love interest, shortly after splitting from her ex, Keiron Hayler.

One said, ‘You are funny you say this about every guy. Focus on today, tomorrow your health & your kids‘ while another noted the similarity to her previous relationships, penning, ‘Who remembers when she threw Kieron a birthday party at the same place she is now and gave him a car.’ [sic].

Katie threw her ex Kieran his 30th birthday party at the same Camden restaurant – spoiling him by going shopping for a sports car which she surprised him with outside the nightspot in 2017 – but sadly the pair went on to split.

Luckily, many fans are supportive of Katie’s new found happiness.

One wrote, ‘Carl must be doing something right you look soo much happier n your makeup n clothes tonned down you look sooo much more classier I’ve always been a fan now it’s time too shine.’

Katie has had a run of bad luck lately – in 2019 she was declared bankrupt at a court in London after failing to repay her debts. The former glamour model, who once had a reported net worth of £45m, avoided the financial status last year after agreeing to pay back what she owes to creditors.

But after getting work back in, last month she broke both her ankles on a family holiday after jumping over a wall and misjudging the drop. She has been told her full recovery could take up to two years.