Katie Price confirms she’s trying to get pregnant with baby number six

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has confirmed she is trying to fall pregnant with her sixth child with boyfriend of five months Carl Woods.

Katie – who is mum to Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Bunny, seven, and six-year-old Jett – shared the results of a pregnancy test in her latest YouTube video.

Standing alongside Carl in the video in his kitchen, she said:, “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful, so this result, if I am, then brilliant, if I’m not, then we try again next month.”

Katie then asked Carl how he would react if they find out she actually is pregnant.

Looking quite excited, Katie added, “Imagine if it says I am… because it hasn’t been any other day.”

Before she took herself off to the toilet to take the test, Carl asked if she had “any previous experience,” and Katie laughed, “I’d say I’m an expert!”

After waiting for the results, Carl and Katie both revealed that the answer for this test was negative.

Katie then explained the reason they were filming this video was to hit back at her followers who think she’s about to announce she’s pregnant every time she shares a cryptic post.

She said, “What annoys me is that sometimes I put things up, like ‘we’ve got something to reveal,’ and people always presume its a baby… If we get pregnant we’ll have it.”

Carl added, “People think its a ploy, with the cryptic posts, and they think that she already is.”

Katie has been constantly hinting at marriage and children with Carl during their Maldives trip.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a loved-up selfie in bed, and added, ‘I love how my @carljwoods is amazingly loving affectionate everywhere we go , how protective, controlling , understanding, loyal , so kind so generous he is !

‘NOBODY HAS EVER MADE ME FEEL LIKE THIS!‘

She added the hashtags, ‘marriage,’ ‘babies,’ and ‘nobody will get in our way.’

Meanwhile, Carl has sparked speculation that the pair are already married as he recently referred to Katie’s mum as his “mother-in-law”.