It can be tricky to plan a wedding at the best of times, but due to COVID-19 it’s become almost impossible.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have certainly discovered the pitfalls of trying to plan their nuptials amid a global pandemic.

The couple were reportedly due to tie the knot this summer in Japan, but have been forced to postpone their big day for a second time due to coronavirus.

According to The Mirror, Katy and Orlando had originally planned to wed last winter.

Katy explained, ‘You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled.

‘We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.’

The Fireworks singer, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child next month, recently opened up about her wedding to Orlando on The Howard Stern Show.

‘Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child. And that’s what’s coming up right now!’

Katy confirmed her engagement to Orlando in February 2019.

Taking to Instagram to share her exciting news, the singer posted an adorable selfie with her beau while showing off her stunning ring.

The simple caption read, ‘full bloom’.

Katy and Orlando first started dating after the 73rd Golden Globe Awards back in January 2016. They split in 2017 but reunited in April 2018.

In April, she revealed that the couple are expecting a daughter.

Katy announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in a music video for her song ‘Never Worn White.’ At the end, she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Afterwards she tweeted, ‘Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore… or carry around a big purse lol.’

The new arrival will be the first child for Katy but the second for Orlando – who shares a son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy spoke about having a baby during a recent chat on Australia’s Hit Network, she said, ‘I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready.

‘It’s just time for me and it’s the right time.’