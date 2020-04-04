Katy Perry reveals the gender of her baby in cute Instagram snap

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katy Perry shared the gender of her first child with fans, in an Instagram post on Friday.

The singer, who is expecting with her fiancée Orlando Bloom, posted a photo revealing that the couple are having a baby girl.

In the snap, 43-year-old Orlando can be seen smiling and covered in pink icing, while the caption underneath simply reads, ‘It’s a girl,’ with two heart emojis.

The 35-year-old singer – who is believed to be around seven months pregnant – also tagged the location of the picture as ‘Girls Run The World.’

Naturally, Katy’s friends and fans were delighted with the happy news and many commented on the post congratulating the pair.

One excited fan wrote, ‘A BABY KATY.’

Another added, ‘Love how happy he is. Congrats to you both on your baby girl.’

The official American Idol Instagram account commented, ‘Yaaaasss! Let her BLOOM.’

While others were quick to come up with name suggestions for the little one.

One said, ‘I mean now they have to call her Rose or Flower Bloom!! Congratulations.’

The gender reveal comes a month after the singer told fans at her Melbourne concert that she was hoping for a baby girl.

Katy announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in a music video for her song ‘Never Worn White.’ At the end, she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Afterwards she tweeted, ‘Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore… or carry around a big purse lol.’

The new arrival will be the first child for Katy but the second for Orlando – who shares a son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy spoke about having a baby during a recent chat on Australia’s Hit Network, she said, ‘I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready.

‘It’s just time for me and it’s the right time.’

The celebrity couple have been dating on-and-off since January 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Their wedding was due to take place this spring in Tokyo, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.