The singer, and fiance Orlando Bloom announced last week that they were having a baby girl.

And now it’s reported Katy, 35, wants to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died in March aged 99.

An insider told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that Katy wants to name her “Pearl or Hudson or Ann”.

The source said, ‘It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today,” the insider added, “Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.’

Although Katy or Orlando, 42, are yet to confirm or deny these reports.

After her dear grandmother passed, Katy paid tribute to her – showing their deep bond in this heartfelt message about her nan’s life.

She wrote, ‘I don’t know when enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.’

Katy also shared a series of snaps and videos of Ann – including one where she met former US president Barack Obama.

What was Katy Perry’s beloved grandmother like?

She continued, joking: “If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include, ‘Are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!'”

Katy told Ann’s remarkable story, “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised three kids on her own as a seamstress, making G-strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.’

Meanwhile Katy shared the news of her unborn baby’s gender on her Instagram with a photo of Orlando with pink icing cream over his face. She captioned the snap, ‘It’s a girl.’

Celebrity friends Rita Ora, commented, ‘I can’t wait’ and Dua Lipa put, ‘Yaaaaaaaaaaaay’