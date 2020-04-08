Trending:

Katy Perry expected to name her newborn daughter in honour of her ‘fighter’ grandmother

Katy Perry is expected to choose a baby name for her daughter which honours her late grandmother.
Selina Maycock

    • The singer, and fiance Orlando Bloom announced last week that they were having a baby girl.

    And now it’s reported Katy, 35, wants to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died in March aged 99.

    An insider told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that Katy wants to name her “Pearl or Hudson or Ann”.

    I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️

    The source said, ‘It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today,” the insider added, “Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.’

    Although Katy or Orlando, 42, are yet to confirm or deny these reports.

    After her dear grandmother passed, Katy paid tribute to her – showing their deep bond in this heartfelt message about her nan’s life.

    She wrote, ‘I don’t know when enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.’

    Katy also shared a series of snaps and videos of Ann – including one where she met former US president Barack Obama.

    What was Katy Perry’s beloved grandmother like?

    She continued, joking: “If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include, ‘Are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!'”

    Katy told Ann’s remarkable story, “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised three kids on her own as a seamstress, making G-strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.’

    💕 it’s a girl 💕

    Meanwhile Katy shared the news of her unborn baby’s gender on her Instagram with a photo of Orlando with pink icing cream over his face. She captioned the snap, ‘It’s a girl.’

    Celebrity friends Rita Ora, commented, ‘I can’t wait’ and Dua Lipa put, ‘Yaaaaaaaaaaaay’

