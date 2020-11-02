Keavy Lynch has announced the arrival of her twins with an adorable social media post.
The B*Witched singer, 40, shared a video montage made up of photos of her growing bump taken throughout the pregnancy and snaps of the cute new arrivals.
Revealing she and husband Nathanial Comer have welcomed a boy and a girl, Keavy wrote, ‘Words cannot express how in love I am with my family. Felix and Elàna have arrived to us as such a wonderful gift from heaven.’
The C’est La Vie hitmaker also praised her husband and the NHS for her ‘empowering’ journey to the twins’ birth.
She added, ‘I cannot thank the @nhswebsite enough for such wonderful care, especially to our birth team. I am blessed and very grateful to have @nathanielcomer right by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthing partner. It was the most supportive, empowering journey to bring our little ones here safely and now I will hold them in my heart and arms forever.’
Keavy and Nathanial are already parents to two-year-old daughter Freya, who she said is ‘such a wonderful big sister already! She has cuddles and kisses waiting around every corner’.
Keavy’s sister and fellow B*Witched singer Edele previously revealed she and Nathanial met online and confessed she was struggling with the concept after splitting from her husband Michael Barrett.
Edele told the Irish Sun, ‘I can’t get my head around it. Like how do I do that? Put my face up online and go, “I’m Edele Lynch from B*Witched”.
‘Like, how do I do that? To be fair my twin actually fell in love with her husband online. She did. It was an online dating app. You have to be invited onto it. I can’t remember the name, [it was] some exclusive thing.’