Keeley Hawes’ new real-life murder drama pushed back due to coronavirus

Keeley Hawes’ new highly-anticipated ITV crime drama has been pushed back, due to coronavirus.



The new show, titled Honour, was due to air in spring but has been delayed until later in the year.

It comes after ITV bosses are said to have delayed filming for the show by five months, because of the global pandemic.

The two-part drama is based on real-life events and explores an ‘honour killing’ investigated by a police detective, played by Keeley.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said, ‘This should have been the big drama everyone was talking about over Easter but events have overtaken us.

‘Honour has a compelling plot and is based on a real-life story, but the timing is just not right to release a drama like this, despite everyone being at home watching TV.’

A source at ITV later told the newspaper, ‘It was expected that Honour would be airing in spring but it will now air in the autumn.‘

The drama is based on the true story of Banaz Mahmod who was tragically murdered by her family, aged 20, after leaving her abusive husband for another man.

Keeley plays DCI Caroline Goode, who is searching for the men behind the ‘honour killing.’

The 44-year-old British actress – who is married to Quiz star Matthew Macfadyen – is known for her roles in Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

She was recently spotted filming for Russell T Davies’ new Channel 4 drama Boys, which is set to explore the Aids epidemic of the 1980s and 90s. The upcoming show also stars Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris.

Earlier this year, the actress was also seen on set for another project, Finding Alice – a six-part drama which follows a grieving widow who navigates life after the death of her husband.