We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It was news that her fans didn't see coming when she announced she had split from husband Brandon Blackstock in June.





Kelly Clarkson has now revealed the reason why she has remained tight-lipped about the demise of her nearly seven year marriage – her children.

‘I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,’ she said.

But that doesn’t mean that she won’t one day discuss her divorce.

She added, ‘I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something.

‘It definitely wouldn’t be planned.’

For now though, the 38-year-old wants to respect the privacy of Brandon, 43, their kids River Rose, six, and four-year-old Remington Alexander, and his two teenage children – Savannah and Seth – from a previous marriage.

She explained during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, ‘But my children and his older children – there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, “Oh my gosh, what a loss …” imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm.

‘It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.’

According to documents obtained by E! News, the singer, who rose to fame back in 2002 when she won American Idol, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Kelly is said to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children and is reported to want the court to terminate her husband’s capacity to seek spousal support and for the pair’s prenuptial agreement, which they drew back in 2013, to be enforced.

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot back in October 2013, seven years after meeting at the Academy of Country Music when Kelly was rehearsing with Rascal Flatts, who Brandon was the tour manager for at the time.