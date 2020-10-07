Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child.

The US songstress is already a mother to five-year-old son Titan Jewell who she shares with husband Tim Whetherspoon.

Now, it’s been revealed the couple are set to welcome another little one into the family after trying for a baby during lockdown.

The Love Takes Over hitmaker confirmed the lovely pregnancy news when she appeared on the front cover of Women’s Health magazine this month.

Admitting she is being conscious of her health during her pregnancy because of her age, Kelly said, “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Explaining she fell pregnant “right away”, Kelly recalled, “[My husband and I] had been talking about [having another baby] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens’.

“I was thinking ‘Oh my God, my fans are gonna be so disappointed’ … They wanted an album first, but they got a baby,” Kelly joked.

Sharing an image of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, Kelly confirmed the news and told the world.

Loads of her celebrity friends quickly sent their love and support, writing kind messages in the comment section.

‘Awwwwww bless you beautiful!!!!! Bless your gorgeous and sweet family!!!! Sending you all my love ❤️❤️❤️,’ penned Khoe Kardashian.

‘Whaaaaaaattttt?!!! Yessssss! Congratulations sisssss! Omg so happy for you guys,’ added Christina Millian, while Mariah Carey left a row of fire emojis.

Former X-Factor judge Kelly shared a heartwarming tribute to her son online recently, swooning over a selfie of her little boy.

‘MY HEARTBEAT!! Everything I do, I do it for you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️You make my world turn in ways I never thought! You changed my life!

‘Had one of those moments with you, tonight that made my heart explode and it felt like we were in our own little bubble,’ she wrote.