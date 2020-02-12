We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife are going through some turbulent times at the moment, as she's unfollowed him on Instagram, just days after he was photographed drinking with Oti Mabuse.

And it’s now been revealed Kelvin and Eliza Marsland actually split up 10 years ago, after she reportedly became jealous of the attention he was getting from other women, with him starring in Emmerdale as Andy Sugden at the time.

Back in 2010, a Eliza’s pal told The Sun: “Liz has always been jealous of the attention Kelvin receives.

“He is always getting stopped by girls wanting his autograph when he’s on nights out.

“Kelvin assures her nothing goes on but over the years it has worn her down and she decided that she just couldn’t continue seeing him.

“The married couple later got back together, but Kelvin did confess Eliza wasn’t even able to watch Emmerdale in case he was kissing a co-star – and struggled with him being chatted up off-screen.

Kelvin once told The Sun: “I do ring her up and say, ‘I’m kissing so-and-so today’ and make a joke about it.

“That’s how we deal with it. But Liz won’t watch the show because she gets too jealous. To me, though, it’s just work.”

Talking about the attention he gets from fans, the Strictly winner added: “It’s a bit weird to accept at the beginning and I understand if she has reservations.

“But she’s getting used to it – you get used to it really quickly. it’s fine now.”

Despite the fact she unfollowed her husband on Instagram, Eliza has now insisted their marriage is still on after his night out with his Strictly professional partner Oti.

In fact, she’s claimed the only reason she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring because she’d gone for a tan.

She posted on her Instagram story: “That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions! Oh and it was fake tan day #nodramahere.”