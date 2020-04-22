Kirstie Allsopp reveals fears of filming new programme in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kirstie Allsopp has opened up about how scary it was to film her most recent telly venture in lockdown.

The Location Location Locaiton star has been keeping her fans entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic with her new Channel 4 show, Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On.

But the show’s production was certainly stranger than usual, as due to the lockdown measures currently gripping the UK, it had to be filmed remotely in Kirstie’s Devon home.

Speaking on the bizarre experience, Kirstie admitted she found it a little frightening, telling her Twitter followers, ‘We made it so fast and in such a different way from normal that I haven’t seen it yet, which is a bit scary.

‘Hope you like it’s on every week day at 5pm on Channel 4 for a couple of weeks.’

But it seems that all of Kirstie’s worries were swept away when viewers took a liking to the telly treat, taking to social media again to say, ‘Thank you so much for the kind tweets about Keep Crafting & Carry on, we loved making it & perhaps in a strange way all the protocols have led to more real and gentle TV.’

The DIY pro recently spoke out about how the horrors of the global pandemic are impacting her mental health.

“At the moment, I’m feeling completely overwhelmed by the misery that this is causing – the loss of work, the loss of relationships. People are going to be saying things to each other in their lockdown that they’ll never be able to take back,” she told the Guardian.

“I worry far more about the economic impact and the effect on those with Aids, TB or malaria in places where those conditions are overwhelming. And the impact on children. In places where life is hard, it will be harder.”