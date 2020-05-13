Why fans are praising Kylie Jenner’s parenting skills after video of daughter Stormi goes viral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has melted the hearts of fans everywhere after taking part in the Fruit Snack Challenge.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest video of Stormi as she successfully completed the challenge.

What is the Fruit Snack Challenge?

The rules are simple. Parents are leaving a bowl of snacks in front of their children, before telling them they can’t eat any until they come back into the room.

The children are filmed to see whether or not they’ll wait, or try and sneak one of the snacks from the bowl whilst the parents are out the room.

It’s a difficult task for any age, because who can resist a bowl of tasty treats? Not us…

But it was no problem for Stormi, who was angelic and waited for her mum to return before digging into a bowl of M&Ms.

Kylie shared the adorable clip on Instagram, writing, ‘omg my BABYYY 😫😍 i had to take part in this challenge. 😫’.

In the video, Kylie Jenner tells Stormi, “I’m gonna put the chocolates right here okay? You can only have three of them… but wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back, okay?”

Stormi sweetly replies, “Okay”, before desperately trying to resist the urge to get herself a chocolate from the bowl.

She almost goes for the bowl, before changing her mind and sitting back singing “patience, patience” to herself over and over. So cute!

The video has received loads of comments from fans, seriously impressed with Stormi’s willpower.

One fan wrote, ‘Patience is a virtue!! 😍😍 such a good girl 🤩🤩’

Another added, ‘She is too precious for this world omg 🥰 ❤ 😍’

A third wrote, ‘Pls she has won the challenge hands down😩😍😍😍’

And Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian joked that her own children would not be as patient.

Kim’s comment read, ‘OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint’