We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kylie Minogue has launced her own wine to mark her 52nd birthday.

The singer, who celebrates her birthday today has followed in the footsteps of celebrities who have launched their own drinks.

Kylie revealed how long the product has taken to develop, she said, ‘I have a great passion for rosé and have loved working for the last two years on developing Kylie Minogue Wines. Working with the brilliant team at Benchmark Drinks we have created a Rosé that I am truly enamoured by, it’s fresh, light and the perfect pink.’

The new Rosé is an elegant, bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the sun-drenched southern French Coast, a region known for its innovative viticulture.

She is the latest star to launch her own alcohol brand – following in the footsteps of Phillip Schofield’s wine range – which launched earlier this year.

Kylie’s sister Danni Minogue reached out on Instagram to send birthday wishes her way.

She uploaded a snap of the pair of them and captioned it, ‘Happy birthday to my gorgeous big sister @kylieminogue. Thanks for all the fun times. Keep spreading joy, and stay golden.’

And Kylie gave thanks for all the birthday love and wishes. she uploaded some throwback snaps of her as a child and captioned them, ‘Thank you SO much for your birthday messages. My wish is to send you all … so … much … love! Especially to my family, your love and kindness lifts me up each and every day. #Lovers, take care of each other. I❤️U!’

How does Kylie Minogue feel about ageing?

In her 40s Kylie admitted she’d changed her style since she’s got older. She previously admitted, ‘Sometimes I forget (I am 44) and I think, “I must get those hot pants out of retirement”‘, she says. ‘And then some mornings I look in the mirror and I see 94 not 44. That is the reality before the make-up. And midriff tops are definitely out for good.’

Kylie Minogue’s debut Rosé Vin de France comes in a long-neck curved bottle with an engraved label featuring Kylie’s signature, finished off with a bespoke pearlescent capsule.

It launches in more than 450 Tesco stores nationwide from today, RRP £9.